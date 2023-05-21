(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One Jamestown man is facing numerous charges stemming from a pair of separate burglaries in Jamestown earlier this month.

According to a release from the Jamestown Police, Larry Whitehill, 43, of Jamestown is facing two counts of third degree burglary, third degree grand larceny, petit larceny, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

On May 17, police were investigating a report of copper that had been stolen from a business on Jamestown’s west side and were given the description of the vehicle used that was connected to previous burglaries.

Officers located the truck shortly thereafter along with Whitehill who attempted to flee from police but was eventually apprehended after trying to flee into a nearby residence.

In addition to the stolen copper piping, Whitehill is also being investigated for stealing $5,700 worth of tools from another west side business on May 13.