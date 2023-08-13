(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown man faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous drug and firearm charges.

On Thursday, August 10 U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Steven Mojica Medina, 35, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Medina has also been identified as the person who provided a mixture containing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl to two different people by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case..

The first person fatally overdosed on August 30, 2018 after taking a substance containing fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl given to them by Medina. Just over a week later, on September 9, 2018, another individual fatally overdosed after they were given a substance containing heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl by Medina through a third party.

During the investigation, Medina sold heroin and fentanyl to Jamestown Police officers on December 1 and 2, 2020. A search warrant was later executed at Medina’s home which uncovered two loaded firearms, a drug ledger, 48 bags of fentanyl weighing 1.76 grams, and cocaine.

Medina was also arrested on November 1, 2021 after a traffic stop resulted in Jamestown Police finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, six magazines and approximately 167 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the vehicle. Medina was also in possession of 24 wrapped baggies of crack cocaine weighing 3.8 grams.

Medina was convicted of a felony in Chautauqua County Court back in 2015, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

This please comes as the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department directed by Chief Timothy Jackson and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Sentencing is set for December 11 this year, Medina faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and $1,000,000.