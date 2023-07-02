(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, New York resident pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy conviction.

Michael Murphy, 31, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between June 2019 and October 2020, Murphy allegedly bought, sold and distributed quantities of methamphetamine for profit. In July 2019, the United States Marshal’s Service and other law enforcement officers went to a Bishop Street residence in Jamestown, where Murphy was present, to apprehend a federal fugitive.

Once inside, law enforcement seized methamphetamine and $1,476 in cash. A search warrant was then executed, and investigators seized another 223 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Another search warrant was executed in November 2019 at Murphy’s Newland Avenue residence in Jamestown. Before the execution of the warrant, Murphy reportedly ran away and dropped a digital scale. Inside the residence, law enforcement recovered methamphetamine, illicit mushrooms, other drug paraphernalia, two firearms and ammunition and $1,642 in cash. The investigation also included four controlled purchases of drugs from Murphy.

Murphy’s sentencing is scheduled for October 17 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.