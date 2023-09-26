Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several New York police officers were taken to the hospital Monday after being exposed to fentanyl during a body search.

According to a report, around 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 25, a 34-year-old Jamestown resident was brought into the Jamestown City Jail for an outstanding bench warrant.

While completing a search, officers reportedly discovered the 34-year-old had suspected drugs hidden on her. Police report the suspect allegedly fought with officers and attempted to ingest the drugs to avoid further charges.

During the incident, a bag of suspected drugs split open and exposed four officers to a white powdery substance after it became airborne.

Those officers were transported to UPMC for treatment after the bag tested positive for fentanyl.

The suspect was charged with four counts of assault 2nd, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree. She is being held at the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.