(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown mother has been arrested after Jamestown Police found her and three children living in what they called “deplorable” conditions.

According to Jamestown Police, reports first came in for a child running around unsupervised on Jamestown’s west side on July 14 just after 7 p.m.

After officers made contact with the child’s mother, two additional children were found living in the residence walking around on the floor which police say was covered in animal feces and urine.

Due to the children’s age and the noxious nature of the residence, police arrested Tiffany Freedline, 34, of Jamestown, NY who has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.