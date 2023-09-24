(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown woman is behind bars after an investigation spanning several months into the sale of narcotics lead to authorities seizing more than 220 grams of narcotics.

After months of investigating methamphetamine sales from a Jamestown home in the 30 block of Arden Parkway, a search warrant was executed by numerous law enforcement agencies on Friday, September 22 just after 8:30 a.m.

That search uncovered over 220 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and cash.

Items seized from the raid. Photo courtesy of Jamestown Police Department.

Police subsequently placed Lisa Tibbetts, 46, of Jamestown, NY for second degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Tibbetts was taken to the Jamestown City Jail and held pending arraignment.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown and Sheriff K-9 Units, and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office Investigators executed the search warrant and assisted with the investigation.

The Warren County, PA District Attorney’s Office and

Warren County Drug Task Force also assisted with the investigation for the sales of and distribution in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity are asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS), the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Tip line at 716-664-2420 or the Dunkirk Police Department tip line at 716-363-0313.