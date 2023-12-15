(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY woman has been arrested after police said they were continuously informed of incidents of her children causing damage to and tampering with other people’s property.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were first called to a residence on the city’s south side just before 8 p.m. for a group of children throwing rocks at houses in the neighborhood.

After police caught up with the group, they found that three of them were siblings whom police said they continue to be notified about causing damage to neighborhood residences and tampering with property belonging to others.

Jamestown Police said as a result of the numerous reports, their mother has now been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child for failing to control the children.

The mother is being held pending arraignment and no word was given on the conditions of the children or whether they will face any charges.