(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages off the porches of residences and then fleeing from police leading to them finding even more stolen packages.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were called to a larceny in progress on the city’s north side around 9:42 Saturday morning after one resident caught the occupant of a suspicious vehicle stealing a package off their porch on their security camera.

While that resident was reporting the theft, the same driver allegedly returned to the area and parked in front of another residence with a package out front before being confronted by the caller.

As they were being told to stop, the driver sped towards the victim at a high rate of speed and nearly struck them. The victim was able to report the license plate of the vehicle to police who caught up the vehicle later that day.

After locating the vehicle, police said one of the occupants, later identified as Kristin Dale, 35, of Jamestown, got out and fled into a nearby residence and locked the door. Dale was also known by police to have outstanding warrants for burglary and grand larceny out of the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

Officers soon gained entry to the residence and found Dale was also in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine along with stolen property belonging to multiple victims.

Dale was transported to the Jamestown City Jail where she’s being held pending arraignment on numerous charges including petite larceny, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a controlled substance.