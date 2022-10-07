The man who admitted to killing his five-year-old neighbor 30 years ago was back in front of a judge on Friday.

The fate of Scott Schroat is being decided once again in court, but the family of five-year-old Lila Ebright said reliving the fatal moments is anything but easy.

A hearing is being held for the resentencing of 47-year-old Scott Schroat, who was 17 at the time of the murder of his five-year-old neighbor Lila Ebright.

Schroat pleaded guilty to first degree murder in April of 1992.

Schroat was originally sentenced to a mandatory term of life without parole in December of 1992. The case was then remanded by the state Superior Court where Erie County Judge John Mead ordered life without parole in 2019.

Today, Schroat’s attorney, Emily Merski, stood before Judge John Mead to plead his case by saying “Scott is capable of rehabilitation.”

Ebright’s aunt feels otherwise. “I don’t. I respectfully disagree,” said Cathy Lingenfelter, aunt of Lila Ebright.

Attorney Merski also stated that Schroat has qualities that would benefit the outside world, like being hardworking.

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz rebutted her statement by saying “Schroat has not had the opportunity to test his “good behavior” outside of being structured. She also said his controlled behavior is because he is contained.

“We don’t feel that Scott needs to be out of jail. It’s going to be a scary situation if he does get out, I just have that feeling,” said Lingenfelter.

Ebright’s aunt said reliving those moments again in court are heart wrenching for the family.

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years. We just want justice. We want to move on with our lives. It seems like the justice system is putting the brakes on that,” said Lingenfelter.

Lila’s aunt told us the next step in the legal process, and how she has faith that Judge Mead will serve justice for her niece.

“We know Judge Mead will certainly go through everything with a fine tooth comb as he did before and I have the utmost appreciation for that,” said Lingenfelter.

The prosecution and defense are submitting written arguments to the court and say they will comment once a decision is made by the judge.