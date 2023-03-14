Motions are being denied in court for two 17-year-old defendants involved in the 2020 murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill.

James Garcia and Deangelo Troop Jr. appeared before Erie County Judge John Trucilla on Monday for a hearing raised in both defendants’ pre-trial motions.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Emily Downing said there was a Habeas challenging the sufficiency of the evidence at the preliminary hearing, and motions to suppress Troop’s statement, along with warrants for both defendants’ phones.

The motions were denied and the case is still set for trial in May. If convicted, both defendants could spend 35 years to life in state prison.