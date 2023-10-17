Jury selection is underway for a homicide trial involving three defendants who were allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of two men back in 2018.

The trial will soon begin for Destin Dortch, Christopher Bridges and Raeshawn McCallum.

The three were allegedly involved in two fatal shootings that occurred in 2018 and were arrested in May 2022.

One of the shootings claimed the life of 26-year-old Calvin Isaiah, who is the son of Erie County Councilman Andre Horton. The other shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Philip Clark.

According to the Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, jury selection will resume Wednesday morning.