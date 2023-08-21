Murder suspect, alleged kidnapper and Warren County Prison escapee Micheal Burham was back in Warren on Monday for preliminary hearings.

Burham, 34, faces multiple charges related to the alleged kidnapping of a couple earlier this year. The court heard testimony from one of the victims — 68-year-old Jessica Anundson.

According to her testimony, Anundson was planning on leaving to go to her granddaughter’s soccer game when she found Burham in her garage.

She said Burham told her they were going on a trip and that her 89-year-old husband was allegedly forced into their car at gunpoint.

Anundson claimed Burham took the couple on an 18-hour ride to South Carolina using their credit card to pay for gas and ultimately dropped them off in a cemetery.

Burham allegedly told the couple that if they cooperated, he would not kill them as he already had too many charges against him.

After being captured by authorities in South Carolina in May, Burham escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6.

The court also heard testimony from a correctional officer who witnessed Burham’s escape from Warren County Prison. Burham now also faces a felony count of criminal conspiracy.

Officer Steve Belcher testified he saw Burham from the control room climb on top of exercise equipment, and as he climbed upwards, his feet disappeared into the ceiling.

According to authorities, Burham tied about eight bed sheets together to lower himself down to the ground from the roof.

They say he was only given one set of bed sheets so another inmate or multiple inmates likely provided Burham with the materials.

Authorities found him in Warren County after a nine-day manhunt. At this time, no trial date has been set.