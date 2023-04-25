(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after a large amount of garbage was found along a roadway in Warren County.

The PSP Warren Patrol Unit responded on April 23 just before 9 a.m. to a report of scattering rubbish along Cole Hill Road, just south of Priest Hollow Road, in Pine Grove Township.

Upon arrival, troopers reportedly found a large amount of garbage that was believed to be dumped in a pull-off along the roadway sometime between 7 p.m. on April 22 and 8 a.m. on April 23.

State police allegedly found letters in the garbage with a Jamestown, NY address.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Warren at (814) 728-3600.