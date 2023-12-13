(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Two individuals were arrested following separate drug busts conducted by several law informant teams.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant in the 100 block of English Street at around 9:15 a.m.

Inside the home was a 41-year-old woman and a young boy.

After completing a search of the residence, law enforcement found 105.3 grams of cocaine, scales, packaging materials and $2,267 in cash.

The woman was placed under arrest and is currently being held at the Jamestown City Jail. She faces several charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

At the same time, the investigators were also conducting surveillance on a 37-year-old man who was wanted by Federal Probation out of the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.

When the man exited his residence, investigators took him into custody on the warrant.

Investigators searched the man and found 28.5 grams of cocaine and $686 in cash.

He was transported to Jamestown City Jail where he is held on his outstanding warrant as well as two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into the distribution of cocaine in and around Jamestown is ongoing.