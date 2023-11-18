(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Crawford County woman has been arrested after state police said the person whose car she took without permission jumped in the the trunk of the car before driving off and waited until it stopped to alert them.

According to PSP Girard, a verbal altercation between a Linesville woman and Springboro man ended with her taking the victim’s car without his permission back on Nov. 6 just before 10 p.m. in Springfield Township.

However before the accused drove off, the victim jumped into the trunk of the vehicle where they waited until the vehicle stopped before alerting state police and taking possession of the car.

After taking back the car, the victim also noticed several items were missing from it along with unspecified graffiti on the driver’s side headlight.

The alleged car thief has since been arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief along with several other summary violations.