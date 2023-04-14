Erie Police believe excessive speed and marijuana use may have played a role in the roadway death of a nine-year-old boy just a few days before Christmas.

According to court paperwork, Erie Police report Cameron Stearns, 21, faces charges which include homicide by motor vehicle and failure to drive at safe speeds.

Those charges are in connection to an accident that happened on December 22, 2022 at West 12th Street and Pittsburgh Ave.

Killed in that accident was 9-year-old George Socie IV.

Stearns has been arraigned on the charges.