The suspect accused of shooting a City of Erie police officer in July appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing.

Patrick Gleba, 27, is facing several charges including attempted homicide and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

However according to Gleba’s lawyer, Gene Placidi, Gleba testified that he fired gunshots thinking someone was attempting to break into his home. Placidi said Gleba also testified he did not know police officers were outside his residence in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.

One of the gunshots gleba is accused of firing hit Erie Police Sgt. David Stucke in the leg.

The suspect remains in the Erie County Prison on $300,000 bond