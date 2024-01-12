McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York man was arrested after leading police on a chase across state lines driving over 120 MPH.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, state police in Lewis Run was making a traffic stop near Main and High streets in Bradford City for a vehicle with multiple Title 75 violations when the driver sped away and led police on a 22-mile chase speeding over 120 MPH.

The chase moved into New York state where the suspect reportedly drove his car into the driver’s side of a state police patrol vehicle.

The driver — identified as 64-year-old Patrick Furh, of Ellicottville — was arrested. No injuries were reported from the chase.

Fuhr was arraigned and is being held in McKean County Jail awaiting a court appearance.