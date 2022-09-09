(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at the 500 block of Tidioute Enterprise Road.

The victim, a 50-year-old female of Tidioute, was transported by ambulance to Warren General Hospital. She reportedly had obvious injuries to her face.

PSP was dispatched at 9:50 p.m.