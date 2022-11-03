(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Millcreek Police Department responded to a call of a gun firing inside a Millcreek residence.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of West 32nd Street around noon on Nov. 3. According to the Millcreek Police, officers arrived and met with the victim who stated his roommate, Ronald Haggerty Jr., fired a shot at him with a shotgun.

Haggerty reportedly fled the residence prior to police officers arriving but returned shortly after and was taken into custody.

Haggerty was charged with criminal attempt of homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another. He is arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Prison on a $250,000 bond.