An investigation that started in Millcreek Township has led to a drug bust in the 1400 block of West 25th Street.

Detectives with the Millcreek Township Police Special Investigations Unit, City of Erie Police Vice Unit, and the Erie District Attorney Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Investigators report they found a large quantity of crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, two hand guns, and $7,000 in cash.

The alleged suspect, 20-year-old Ivan Jones, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with multiple crimes.

“With the heroin and fentanyl mixture, everyone in the community knows how dangerous these drugs are and the overdoses that our community has gone through the past years, it’s definitely on the rise. Anytime we can get fentanyl off of the street it’s extremely important,” said Adam Hardner, lieutenant, Millcreek Police Department.

Jones was arraigned and sent to the Erie County Prison on $75,000 cash bond.