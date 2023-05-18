Erie Police have arrested a man in connection with Erie’s latest homicide.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, 26-year-old Jaquan Harris was taken into custody Wednesday after being identified by surveillance video and other evidence.

The victim of the deadly shooting was identified by Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook as 22-year-old Jalen Reiger-Williams, of Erie.

Harris is accused of shooting Reiger-Williams inside the Quick Stop convenience store at West 18th and Chestnut streets Tuesday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harris was arraigned on criminal homicide and first-degree murder charges, and is in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Following an autopsy on Thursday, Cook ruled the death a homicide, with a gunshot wound to the torso as the cause of death.