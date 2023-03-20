(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

According to a PSP report, troopers responded to a domestic disturbance call at about 6:05 p.m. on March 18 at a Market Street residence in Columbus Township. Shortly after responding to the call, a trooper allegedly was assaulted by a 48-year-old Columbus man inside the residence.

The man was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

He was taken to Warren County Jail and the charges were filed through District Court.