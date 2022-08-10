The Cranesville man charged with shooting nine dogs back in June at a Springboro home appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A preliminary hearing was held in Linesville Wednesday, Aug. 10 for 21-year-old Skyler Martin.

The hearing was waived to the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County without testimony. That new court date is set for the beginning of September.

Martin’s attorney declined to comment.

The two dogs that survived being shot are recovering in foster care and are said to be doing well.