(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — City of Erie Police continue to investigate a late night shooting that happened over the weekend. The arrested suspect is now facing several charges including involuntary manslaughter.

Erie Police report the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday inside a residence located in the 1100 block of East 26th Street in Erie.

One adult male was shot and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities report 31-year-old Graham Kelly was arrested in connection to the shooting, and now faces involuntary manslaughter, among other charges.

Erie Police continue to investigate the incident.