Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street.

When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life saving measures that officers found small holes similar to a shotgun blast in the victim’s chest.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said that they are hoping to learn more about the events that led to this shooting.

“He wasn’t able to speak to us, so obviously we’re waiting to speak to him again. We don’t have any suspects at this time, but we’re treating this more in the lines of a home invasion or robbery,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police Department.

At the time of writing police have no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.