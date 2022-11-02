(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours.

The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had seen a bald man in the area.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP troopers responded to an address at the 100 block of North Main Street in Albion. A male suspect from a Sept. 6 domestic disturbance was believed to be in the area. During the Sept. 6 incident, the man reportedly had threatened to shoot multiple members of his family and others but had fled before PSP arrived.

On Nov. 1 troopers surrounded the house and the male suspect, Matthew James Duda, allegedly refused to exit the building. The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.