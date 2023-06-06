(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is reportedly out more than $28,000 after attempting to purchase a mini excavator online.

A Pennsylvania State Police Corry report states the victim arrived at PSP Corry to report that on May 16 just after midnight he wire transferred $28,700 to purchase a mini excavator from a website — CQMJHeavyassets.

The victim reported he never heard back from the seller. State Police reports the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.