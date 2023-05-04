A man convicted of killing his girlfriend inside a former Pizza Hut on East 38th Street and Zimmerman Road will appear in court Thursday afternoon.

He is now requesting a new trial.

Luis Rodriguez, who’s convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend inside a former local Pizza Hut in 2018, will appear for a post-trial motion. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is now hoping for a retrial.

The defendant is claiming that his attorney did not properly defend his case. He believes he’s eligible for post-conviction relief.