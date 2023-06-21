One man accused of first-degree murder is sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Jeffery Briggs, 53, appeared in Erie County court this week.
Briggs is accused of fatally shooting another man in Union Township in January of 2021.
by: Chelsea Swift
