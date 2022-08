One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight.

It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

One person at the scene was also bitten by a dog during the incident. They were checked at the scene, but refused treatment.

There is no word on a suspect at this time. The incident is under investigation.