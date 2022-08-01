One of two men wanted for allegedly shooting at police is now behind bars on a $1 million dollar bond.

According to court paperwork, 29-year-old Shadarryl Jones was arraigned on multiple charges on Friday in connection to the incident that took place on June 25.

According to police, both Shadarryl Jones and Rakeem Jones reportedly fired multiple rounds at Erie Police officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers during a shootout that began near West 26th and Chestnut streets. The shootout ended near Chestnut and Huron streets.

Rakeem Jones is still reportedly on the run at the time of writing. A $4,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.