An Erie man charged in an incident involving a sword at the Millcreek Mall moves closer to a trial.

Following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, all the charges against 34-year-old Deshawn Slupski were bound over to court. According to the Erie Times-News, those charges include four felony counts of terroristic threats.

A Game Stop employee testified a man entered the store to sell a gaming system and brought a long sword with him.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 12, when Millcreek Police received reports of a man yelling and waving a sword around in the food court.