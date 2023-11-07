Erie police made an arrest following a downtown bank robbery last month.

Erie police arrested 60-year-old Vaughn Carter of Erie. Authorities claimed Carter robbed the PNC Bank, located at 901 State St., on Oct. 25. Carter allegedly demanded $340 from the bank teller and left on foot.

Carter faces charges including robbery, terrorist threats, and theft. Erie police detectives received a tip that Carter was seen at a speed check on East Lake Road. Using surveillance video, police identified Carter as the suspect.

Detectives continue to investigate.