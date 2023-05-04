The man who allegedly stabbed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution back in August of last year appeared in court this week.

Hadi Matar’s defense requested certain statements allegedly made by Matar at the time of his arrest, and physical evidence recovered by law enforcement, be suppressed.

The defense also sought to have the court overturn its earlier ruling that the suspect be held without bail while he awaits trial.

The court denied that request, but request to suppress statements and evidence will be determined at a pre-trial hearing within the next two months.