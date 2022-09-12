An Ohio man accused of raping a seven-year-old was found dead in a wildlife area.

According to the Star Beacon, 34-year-old Wesley Thomas of Orwell was found in the New Lyme wildlife area by a passerby Sunday morning.

Thomas’ body was found alongside the body of a 31-year-old woman, who is reportedly a relative of the seven-year-old victim.

The Star Beacon goes on to report the Ashtabula County coroner investigator said both Thomas and the woman died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Thomas was released from the Ashtabula County Jail in August after posting bond. The woman is not being identified in order to protect the victim.