(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 of the following:

obstruction of an official proceeding;

entering and remaining in a restricted building;

disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building;

disorderly and disruptive conduct in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress;

parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol Building

According to the government’s evidence, Bauer was among rioters in a mob that illegally entered the Capitol grounds and Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The DOJ reports that at approximately 2:57 p.m., one of the body-camera videos recorded another individual saying “This is where we find Nancy Pelosi.” Bauer was standing 30 feet from the House Speaker’s office when she was recorded saying “Bring that (obscenity) out here now. Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.”

It was also reported that when an MPD officer tried to push Bauer away from the area he was protecting, she engaged in a confrontation, screaming expletives at the officer, saying “You back up. Don’t even try,” and pushed the officer. A short time later, Bauer was physically removed from the Rotunda by MPD officers in riot gear.

Bauer was arrested on May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 1, 2023. She faces up to 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties for the felony charge. She also faces up to three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties for the misdemeanor charge.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips on the ongoing investigation into the Capitol breach is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.