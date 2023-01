(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a recent theft by deception case.

At about 7:55 a.m. on Jan. 18, a 39-year-old McKean Township woman called PSP to report the theft.

According to a PSP report, the woman’s personal information had been used to open an AT&T account. Nearly $5,000 in charges were accrued on that account.

A PSP investigation into the theft is ongoing.