(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Police arrested a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 27-year-old Meadville man shot another 27-year-old Meadville man in the upper leg with a 9mm firearm. The gunshot caused serious bodily injury, the report said.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on July 1 at the 19,000 block of Forest Green Drive in West Mead Township of Crawford County.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault. He was taken to Crawford County Jail.