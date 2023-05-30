(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the results of their DUI enforcement in Erie County over Memorial Day weekend.

State Police reports a DUI roving detail took place in Erie County on Friday night from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The PSP Erie Station came in contact with 40 motorists, resulting in the following:

3 DUI alcohol arrests

15 other traffic citations

22 written/verbal warning notices

Earlier in May, State Police in Girard held a DUI checkpoint at 10 p.m. in Fairview Township on Friday, May 12 (Mother’s Day weekend), resulting in four DUI arrests, among other violations and arrests.

State Police in Venango County also announced a DUI checkpoint sometime during the month of May in the Venango County area.