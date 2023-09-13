A Memphis man accused of sex trafficking women he met on social media is set to return to Erie County Court.

Shavalis Johnson, 27, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept 13. He’s facing 13 felony counts — including human trafficking, promoting prostitution and kidnapping — after one of his alleged victims escaped in July and went to a store in Summit Township and called 911.

Johnson allegedly traveled from state to state with victims, advertising their pictures and arraigning for the victims to perform sexual services on strangers for money.

He is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bail.