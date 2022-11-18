(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Brocton, New York men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a sink from a local diner.

A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the village of Brocton at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The deputy saw two men carrying a large double sink near Green Arch Diner on West Main Street. The two men were identified — a 38-year-old and a 51-year-old, both of Brocton.

The deputy contacted the owner of the diner who said he had not given the men permission to take the sink from behind the diner.

Both men were charged with appearance tickets for petit larceny in the Town of Portland court.