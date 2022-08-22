(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail.

Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds.

Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to launder the drug trafficking proceeds while he was detained at Mercer County Jail for alleged state drug trafficking charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 9. Phillips faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $5.5 million. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department all participated in the investigation.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. The tack force uses a multi-agency approach against criminal networks.