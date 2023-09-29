(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Mercer County man has been arrested after an hours-long armed standoff with Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Mercer, troopers were called to a home in Coolspring Township, Mercer County on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11:47 a.m. after a 63-year-old Mercer man allegedly entered his neighbor’s home with a handgun, attempted to force him to leave with him and pointed the weapon at the victim when tried to get away.

The victim eventually was able get away from the armed intruder and call 911.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the intruder in his residence and later obtained an arrest warrant charging him with burglary, attempted kidnapping and simple assault.

After being instructed to come out of the house by troopers several times, the intruder instead barricaded himself in the house resulting in the PSP Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) being called to the scene.

Troopers eventually entered the house around 7 p.m. Thursday night, located the suspect and took him into custody. PSP also recovered additional firearms after taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital from the scene for unknown injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.