(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was officially indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Adam Bies, 46, was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly posted threatening messages to a social media platform aimed at the FBI. Earlier that week (Aug. 8), the FBI had served a search warrant on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump.

Authorities allege Bies, in response to the raid, took to the social media platform Gab to make threats at the FBI, including “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If you work for the FBI then you deserve to die.”

Bies was indicted in federal court on 14 counts. The charges are for interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

Bies could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty of the charges. The actual sentence will be based the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history.

An indictment is an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.