(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek Township man has been arrested after a standoff with Millcreek Police that extended into the early hours Friday morning.

Millcreek Police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Norcross Road on July 13 at approximately 10:40 p.m. for a man that reportedly pointed a firearm at another person.

That man has been identified as Robert Blankenship, 52, of Millcreek Township.

When responding officers were unable to make contact with Blankenship, Millcreek SWAT was activated and called to the scene before Blankenship exited the home on his own around 1 a.m.

Blankenship has been charged with persons not to possess firearms, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.