(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of suspects they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Millcreek Mall.

According to Millcreek Police, they first began investigating a retail theft that took place at a store in the Millcreek Mall back on Oct. 12 after the men pictured below were seen on camera placing items in shopping bags before leaving without paying.

They were later seen leaving the mall area in a red Hyundai Tucson and are valuing the stolen merchandise at approximately $750.

Anyone with information or are able identify the suspects are asked to contact Millcreek Police Patrolman Steiner at 814-838-9515.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 814-836-9271 or online here.