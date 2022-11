Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in a silver Volvo XC 60.

If you can identify the women, contact Officer Carey Nicholson at 814-838-9515 extension 506.