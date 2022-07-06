Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating a theft from June 5 that occurred on the 3000 block of West 26th Street.

The suspect has been described as a white male wearing a two-tone blue Nike sweatshirt, jeans and dark colored boots.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video stealing a lawn mower from a facility on West 26th Street.

Police are asking anyone who has any information pertaining to this case to please call Detective Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 ext. 557.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online.