Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of four signs valued at $1,000 from a business in Millcreek Twp. which occurred on August 16, 2022.

According to a release, a white male suspect was observed on camera exiting a gray 4-door crew cab Ford F-150 with a chrome toolbox in the bed and chrome step rails.

The male loaded the signs into his truck bed and departed the area.





Anyone with information is asked to call Ptlm. Colosimo at 814-838-9515 ext. 588.

Police also said you may leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online.